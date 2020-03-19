Quick links

Player Celtic released says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard his idol

Subhankar Mondal
James Milner congratulates team-mate Andrew Robertson of Liverpool after his cross is turned in by Steve Cook to make it 3-0 during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and...
Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard seems to have a fan in Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson.

Head coach Steven Gerrard of Rangers during Rangers FC Training and Press Conference at Weststadion on December 12, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

Former Celtic prospect and Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has said on Twitter that current Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was his idol.

The 26-year-old left-back, who was released by Celtic when he was a teenager, has also named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as his idol.

Gerrard is a Liverpool legend who won the Champions League with the Reds and was appointed the Rangers boss in the summer of 2018.

 

Henry is a France and Arsenal legend who was also very successful at Barcelona and is one of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Robertson has made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in the process.

The left-back has also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season.

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

