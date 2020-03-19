Player Celtic released says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard his idol

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard seems to have a fan in Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson.

Former Celtic prospect and Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has said on Twitter that current Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was his idol.

The 26-year-old left-back, who was released by Celtic when he was a teenager, has also named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as his idol.

Gerrard is a Liverpool legend who won the Champions League with the Reds and was appointed the Rangers boss in the summer of 2018.

Henry is a France and Arsenal legend who was also very successful at Barcelona and is one of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen.

Thierry Henry or Steven Gerrard https://t.co/k2V9mY7agz — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 19, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Robertson has made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in the process.

The left-back has also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season.