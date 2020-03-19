Phil Thompson suggests how PL season can finish and Liverpool can be champions

Thompson wants the Premier League season to be finished as a priority.

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson says the priority for the Premier League should be completing the current season now that Euro 2020 has been cleared out of the way.

The Premier League has been postponed until April 30 at the very earliest and Thompson says that the current campaign needs to be finished.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "A lot of people would quite enjoy the season not be completed, but certainly not Liverpool fans, myself included. But there are more important things than it, notably the integrity of the English league and Premier League.

"Who gets relegated, who is going to play Champions League football next season? There are so many problems to sort out and the best way to deal with them is to come up with a formula of how to complete the season. I would like to think at the very top of the agenda (is), 'we need to get the league finished',

"Playing behind closed doors is certainly an option, as long as the players are fit, healthy and ready to play. The players will all be starting at the same level because the season stopped and will restart at some point at the same time for everyone one."

Everyone connected with Liverpool understandably wants the season finished so they can clinch the title but there are other concerns at play.

It will become increasingly impractical to finish the games as the months wear on, but obviously ending the current campaign early would open a huge can of worms.

It's impossible to predict how the landscape of the country will be when the crisis is over and whether it would even feel right to play football in the immediate aftermath.