Neville once claimed reported Tottenham & Arsenal target was 'bullied' by Spurs duo

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Chris Smalling.

When the transfer window re-opens, both Arsenal and Tottenham will be looking to build for the future, so when they hear rumours about Chris Smalling, it doesn't exactly lift their mood.

Italian outlet La Gazzetto dello Sport claimed that Smalling is on their radar, but the centre-back, who is on-loan at Roma, might be involved in a tug and war with Tottenham also keen on his signature [Metro].

In 2018, Phil Nevile didn't hold back in his criticism of Smalling, and his defensive partner Phil Jones, when he labelled them a 'disaster' and claimed that Spurs duo, Harry Kane and Dele Alli 'bullied' them during a game.

"But the last two away games [against Tottenham and Newcastle], Smalling and Jones have been a disaster," Neville said at the time, as quoted by The Mirror.

"Against Dele Alli and Harry Kane, they got bullied. Errors aren't letting Smalling and Jones down, it's their lack of decisiveness.

"They were making decisions that were strange. They were making decisions all day where you were thinking, 'what are you doing?' They brought these two as the best young centre backs in England."

Of course, that above tag of once being one of England's 'best young centre backs' has gone for Smalling.

Both Spurs and Arsenal need to add some serious defensive qualities to their squad next summer, else they will struggle to finish in the top-four.

Whilst Smalling is turning his fortunes around in Serie A, he perhaps wouldn't excite the Spurs or Arsenal faithful because of how he has declined in England.

In recent seasons, England's national team has needed defensive quality and depth, yet Smalling has struggled to make Gareth Southgate's squad, but that could change once the internationals resume.

Either way, it remains to be seen what happens with Smalling when the transfer window re-opens. Will Mikel Arteta want to add him to his squad? And will Jose Mourinho really re-unite a player that receives mixed opinions?