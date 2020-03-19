Our View: Spanish-based powerhouse shouldn't hesitate in picking Everton over Tottenham

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly keen on signing Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Both Everton and Tottenham have endured a difficult season as their supporters wouldn't have envisaged Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho to be walking their touchlines this season.

Mourinho and Ancelotti have done it all during their careers and they can use their powers to attract the top talents for their respective clubs.

Therefore, when the transfer window re-opens, it will be interesting to see which players they can attract, as both Tottenham and Everton are seemingly battling it out for Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Sky Sports have claimed that the Premier League duo are competing to lure away the Valencia powerhouse, who would add steel to any midfield he joins.

If Kondogbia had to pick then he shouldn't hesitate in pushing to sign for Everton because he is needed at Goodison Park and he would be able to earn more game time on Merseyside.

Whilst Tottenham also need a number six patrolling in front of their ageing defence, they already have options within their squad to choose from, such as Moussa Sissoko, who was their best player last season and has been injured this term.

Added with that, they paid a fair chunk on Tanguy Ndombele, and even though he and Mourinho aren't seemingly seeing eye-to-eye, bringing Kondogbia into the mix will only send the wrong signals.

Whereas Everton may lose more players in that midfield role when the transfer window re-opens, including Morgan Schneiderlin, so a fresh pair of legs will be needed.

Kondogbia has the experience and the talent to prove his worth, he just hasn't been able to take that next big step and a team like Everton and Spurs, who want European football, would be ideal for him.