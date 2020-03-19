Our View: Rival fans will be seething if Michael Edwards pulls off genius Liverpool transfer

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Dejan Lovren has always been a marmite-like figure during his time at Liverpool, and even though he has helped them to the European Cup and is on the verge of helping them to Premier League glory, it's a tag that may never change.

The Croatia international is Liverpool's fourth-choice centre-back and recent rumours have linked him with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi have claimed that Spurs and Arsenal are interested in the Liverpool defender, who moved to Anfield in 2014 from Southampton.

When these rumours first surfaced, it was one the fans of the North London club weren't keen on hearing, but from the perspective of the Liverpool fans, they are pleased to potentially part ways with him in the summer.

It may seem unlikely that the Reds could be able to sell Lovren to either a Spurs or an Arsenal, but with Sporting Director, Michael Edwards at the helm, he has proven that anything is possible.

He has a track record on Merseyside of making some seriously healthy money for unproven stars - Dominic Solanke, or ensuring they get absolute top dollar for some of their best players - Philippe Coutinho.

Either way, if Edwards can pull off such a deal then it would be a stroke of genius from him and one that would leave their rivals seething - depending on if he joins either London club.

Lovren has always been a positive and confident character, but the defensive side of his game has always had questions even though he has been part of a strong defence during the past two campaigns and has been playing alongside the world's best in Virgil van Dijk.

Therefore, it is understandable why the fans of the interested parties wouldn't be keen on signing the 30-year-old because they are looking to build and push up the table during their own troubling times

In the meantime, Lovren is still on Liverpool's books but with the strong performances of a Joe Gomez, the underrated nature of Joel Matip, and Van Dijk being Van Dijk, it does seem as though Lovren's days at the club are numbered.