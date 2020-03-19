Our view: Rangers man may be throwing away chance of shock Arsenal return

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was linked with a move back to Arsenal.

Rangers have been disappointing in 2020, throwing away their chance of winning the Scottish Premier League with a host of dismal results.

The Gers went into the winter break with dreams of winning the title, but have since dropped points at home to Aberdeen and Hamilton Academical, as well as away at Hearts and Kilmarnock.

Rangers now surely won't win the league, and a host of players have disappointed in 2020, including players who have been linked with moves away.

James Tavernier has been poor, Alfredo Morelos has scored just one in 2020, and midfielder Glen Kamara appears to be throwing away his chance to head back to Arsenal.

The Finnish international had impressed in the first half of the season, showing off his close control, composure, work in tight areas and passing ability, playing a key role for Gerrard.

That resulted in Arsenal taking an interest, almost three years since they let Kamara go, having signed him from Southend United back in 2012.

The Daily Mail claimed in January that they have watched him six times ahead of potentially bringing him back to the club, whilst other Premier League clubs were interested too.

Since then though, Kamara has looked like a shell of his former self, turning in underwhelming performances; he was dreadful in the second half at Hearts in January, losing possession in his own half on a number of occasions and often making the wrong decision.

Against Bayer Leverkusen last week, Kamara managed just 22 successful passes in 67 minutes of action, he managed no tackles, just one interception, no key passes, and just 36 touches.

That was a big stage for Kamara to try and impress, but his display went much like the rest of 2020; he flattered to deceive, and hasn't shown much of late to suggest that he's ready to return to Arsenal this summer.