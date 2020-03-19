Our view: Newcastle have been linked with striker who'd be much better than Joelinton

Newcastle United are said to be interested in signing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in the summer.

Newcastle United would be making a superb addition, if they are able to bring Odsonne Edouard to St. James’ Park.

The Daily Record claim that Newcastle want to snap up the Celtic striker, who could be available for £30 million this summer.

If Edouard was brought to Newcastle he would enhance their attacking options significantly.

The Magpies’ main problem this season has been their lack of a goalscorer.

Newcastle spent big on Joelinton last year, but he has scored just one Premier League goal all campaign.

Edouard, meanwhile, has been in prolific form for Celtic - where he has netted 27 goals.

That is more goals than Joelinton has mustered up in the last three seasons combined, and clearly indicates he would increase Newcastle’s goal threat significantly.

Steve Bruce’s style often leaves Newcastle’s striker fairly isolated, but Edouard has the touch and link-up play to still function in such a system.

The powerful forward is capable of bullying defences through his strength, but he also possesses great quality with his feet.

And although Edouard is completely unproven at Premier League level, he looks a far safer bet to score goals in England’s top tier than Joelinton was last summer.