Our view: Liverpool could regret letting £30m player slip through their grasp

Liverpool appear to have been beaten in the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

Liverpool may well live to regret letting Jude Bellingham seemingly slip through their grasp, as he nears a move to Manchester United.

90 Minutes claimed that Liverpool were winning the race for Bellingham towards the end of 2019.

However, the latest reports in the Daily Mirror claim that Manchester United now lead the way for the central midfielder from Birmingham City.

And it could be that in time Liverpool come to really regret not kicking on with their chase of the 16-year-old.

Bellingham has had a remarkable season at Championship level, where he already appears to be one of Birmingham’s key players.

Despite being a teenager, Bellingham has shown an ability to be a complete midfielder.

He has scored four goals and claimed three assists but, arguably more impressively, Bellingham has played with tenacity and not been overawed after being exposed to senior football.

The youngster has already been compared to Steven Gerrard on TalkSPORT by former Liverpool player Jermaine Pennant, as he is so well-rounded.

And if he goes on to have a similar career to Gerrard then Liverpool are sure to wish they had pressed ahead with their initial advantage in the race to sign the £30 million-rated talent (Mirror), especially if he goes on to impress at United.