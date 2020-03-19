Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Our view: Liverpool could regret letting £30m player slip through their grasp

John Verrall
Jude Bellingham of Birmingham battles for possession with Mason Bennett of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Birmingham City at The Den, London on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool appear to have been beaten in the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City celebrates after he scores their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy...

Liverpool may well live to regret letting Jude Bellingham seemingly slip through their grasp, as he nears a move to Manchester United.

90 Minutes claimed that Liverpool were winning the race for Bellingham towards the end of 2019.

However, the latest reports in the Daily Mirror claim that Manchester United now lead the way for the central midfielder from Birmingham City.

 

And it could be that in time Liverpool come to really regret not kicking on with their chase of the 16-year-old.

Bellingham has had a remarkable season at Championship level, where he already appears to be one of Birmingham’s key players.

Despite being a teenager, Bellingham has shown an ability to be a complete midfielder.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City celebrates after he scores their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy...

He has scored four goals and claimed three assists but, arguably more impressively, Bellingham has played with tenacity and not been overawed after being exposed to senior football. 

The youngster has already been compared to Steven Gerrard on TalkSPORT by former Liverpool player Jermaine Pennant, as he is so well-rounded. 

And if he goes on to have a similar career to Gerrard then Liverpool are sure to wish they had pressed ahead with their initial advantage in the race to sign the £30 million-rated talent (Mirror), especially if he goes on to impress at United. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch