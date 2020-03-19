Our view: It is absolutely baffling why Spurs aren't trying to sign £20m star

Tottenham Hotspur should be considering making a move for Alex Telles, who has rejected a contract at Porto.

It is baffling why Tottenham Hotspur are not being linked with Porto left-back Alex Telles, considering he looks to be available this summer.

A Bola have claimed that Telles has rejected a contract at Porto with the Portuguese side now prepared to sell him for £20 million, and he appears to be exactly what Tottenham need.

Spurs have lacked a reliable left-back all season, with Jose Mourinho having to try out a number of options there.

Jan Vertonghen, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies and Danny Rose have all played at left-back for Spurs this term, but none of the quartet have fully convinced.

Rose has been sent out on loan, Vertonghen is showing signs of age and Tanganga is more comfortable at centre-back.

It is Davies who has emerged as Tottenham’s first choice on the left-hand side of defence, but there are question marks over whether he has the quality required to play regularly for a side chasing Champions League football.

Tottenham have a potential upgrade on offer for just £20 million though, and it is confusing why they are seemingly not making moves to sign him already.

Telles has proven to be one of the most dangerous attacking left-backs in European football in recent years.

Just this season, the Porto man has 10 goals in nine assists in 40 matches, which is a stunning return for a full-back.

At the age of 27, Tottenham would be signing him during his peak years, and he would have all the capabilities to solve one of the biggest problems in Spurs’s squad.

Spurs now seriously think about making a move for Telles as if Porto are only asking for £20 million for him this summer, it won’t be long until he finds a new club.