Quick links

Liverpool

West Ham United

Premier League

Our view: £42m West Ham ace has surely missed any chance of big Liverpool transfer

Olly Dawes
Felipe Anderson of West Ham United reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson was linked with Liverpool last summer.

Felipe Anderson of West Ham United reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in...

West Ham United have endured a somewhat underwhelming season, especially having sat fifth in the table after a 2-0 home win over Manchester United in September.

The Hammers are now in a relegation battle, and will hope to avoid the drop whenever Premier League action returns from the coronavirus crisis.

A number of players have stalled this season, such as Fabian Balbuena, Ryan Fredericks, and Manuel Lanzini, but arguably the most disappointing case has been playmaker Felipe Anderson.

 

The 26-year-old enjoyed a strong first season with West Ham, racking up nine goals and four assists in 36 Premier League games following a big-money move from Lazio which could reach £42million.

It looked like the Brazilian was on course to become a star in the Premier League, and the Daily Mail reported back in May 2019 that Liverpool were looking at Anderson as a possible signing.

However, dreams of a move to Anfield are surely over for Anderson, as he has endured a tricky second season with the Hammers at the same time as Liverpool have really kicked on to become a dominant force.

Felipe Anderson of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Anderson has only scored once this season, whilst he may now struggle to start in the West Ham team given Jarrod Bowen's arrival, Pablo Fornals' form and Michail Antonio's much-needed athleticism and endeavour.

What could have been the season that made Anderson a top creative force has instead seen him regress at West Ham, and he certainly wouldn't play much football for Liverpool as things stand.

Liverpool will instead be looking for the likes of Kai Havertz, Jadon Sancho or Timo Werner to bolster their attack, and Anderson must now focus on regaining his form at West Ham rather than thinking about any possible move to Liverpool; those dreams appear to have gone.

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch