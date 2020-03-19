Our view: £42m West Ham ace has surely missed any chance of big Liverpool transfer

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson was linked with Liverpool last summer.

West Ham United have endured a somewhat underwhelming season, especially having sat fifth in the table after a 2-0 home win over Manchester United in September.

The Hammers are now in a relegation battle, and will hope to avoid the drop whenever Premier League action returns from the coronavirus crisis.

A number of players have stalled this season, such as Fabian Balbuena, Ryan Fredericks, and Manuel Lanzini, but arguably the most disappointing case has been playmaker Felipe Anderson.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a strong first season with West Ham, racking up nine goals and four assists in 36 Premier League games following a big-money move from Lazio which could reach £42million.

It looked like the Brazilian was on course to become a star in the Premier League, and the Daily Mail reported back in May 2019 that Liverpool were looking at Anderson as a possible signing.

However, dreams of a move to Anfield are surely over for Anderson, as he has endured a tricky second season with the Hammers at the same time as Liverpool have really kicked on to become a dominant force.

Anderson has only scored once this season, whilst he may now struggle to start in the West Ham team given Jarrod Bowen's arrival, Pablo Fornals' form and Michail Antonio's much-needed athleticism and endeavour.

What could have been the season that made Anderson a top creative force has instead seen him regress at West Ham, and he certainly wouldn't play much football for Liverpool as things stand.

Liverpool will instead be looking for the likes of Kai Havertz, Jadon Sancho or Timo Werner to bolster their attack, and Anderson must now focus on regaining his form at West Ham rather than thinking about any possible move to Liverpool; those dreams appear to have gone.