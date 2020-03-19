Our view: 27-year-old Pellegrini signing may be in big trouble if new rumour is true

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Dion Sanderson.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United are keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson after impressing at Cardiff City.

Sanderson joined Cardiff on loan back on deadline day in January, and has impressed in three games for the Bluebirds, picking up an assist against Barnsley earlier this month.

The 20-year-old has impressed as a quick and dangerous player going forward, whilst his 6ft 2in frame certainly helps him defensively.

Sanderson is now a wanted man in the Premier League, and that may be bad news for West Ham's Ryan Fredericks.

The 27-year-old is currently out with an injury, but has endured an up and down season anyway, with Manuel Pellegrini even ditching him for Pablo Zabaleta back in October.

The speedy signing from Fulham in 2018 hasn't been the most solid right back defensively, and the links to Sanderson may be concerning for him.

West Ham already have a promising young right back in Jeremy Ngakia, and there's a strong chance that he could end up supplanting Fredericks anyway having impressed both defensively and going forward.

Adding Sanderson into the mix means somebody will miss out, and Fredericks would surely be in threat of being the odd man out, given that Zabaleta is leaving anyway and Ngakia is a new face.

Fredericks may have suitors in the lower reaches of the Premier League or at the top of the Championship, and if West Ham believe that Sanderson will be better for them in the long run than Fredericks, then we could see the Hammers make a bold change.