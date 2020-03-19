Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Our view: 27-year-old Pellegrini signing may be in big trouble if new rumour is true

Olly Dawes
Dion Sanderson of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at the Cardiff City Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Dion Sanderson.

Dion Sanderson of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at the Cardiff City Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United are keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson after impressing at Cardiff City.

Sanderson joined Cardiff on loan back on deadline day in January, and has impressed in three games for the Bluebirds, picking up an assist against Barnsley earlier this month.

The 20-year-old has impressed as a quick and dangerous player going forward, whilst his 6ft 2in frame certainly helps him defensively.

 

Sanderson is now a wanted man in the Premier League, and that may be bad news for West Ham's Ryan Fredericks.

The 27-year-old is currently out with an injury, but has endured an up and down season anyway, with Manuel Pellegrini even ditching him for Pablo Zabaleta back in October.

The speedy signing from Fulham in 2018 hasn't been the most solid right back defensively, and the links to Sanderson may be concerning for him.

Ryan Fredericks of West Ham United takes a throw-in during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United...

West Ham already have a promising young right back in Jeremy Ngakia, and there's a strong chance that he could end up supplanting Fredericks anyway having impressed both defensively and going forward.

Adding Sanderson into the mix means somebody will miss out, and Fredericks would surely be in threat of being the odd man out, given that Zabaleta is leaving anyway and Ngakia is a new face.

Fredericks may have suitors in the lower reaches of the Premier League or at the top of the Championship, and if West Ham believe that Sanderson will be better for them in the long run than Fredericks, then we could see the Hammers make a bold change.

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch