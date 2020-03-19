Former manager of Tottenham man shares what people don't realise about Pochettino signing

Dele Alli moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

Karl Robinson has suggested that Tottenham's Dele Alli is yet to reach his potential, as he claimed that what people don't realise about the player is that he is 'one of the nicest young people you will meet', as he told Sky Sports.

Alli is regarded as one of England's top players and a lot of that is down to the way he was coached by Robinson at MK Dons prior to his move to Tottenham in 2015.

During these past five years, the Spurs midfielder has had a mixed time of it, with a lot of ups and his downs, but during this campaign, he has been getting back on the right track.

Nonetheless, Robinson, who is now manager of Oxford, shared his thoughts on his former player and an insight into what he is like as an individual.

"What people don't realise is that he's one of the nicest young people that you will meet," Robinson told Sky Sports. "He's a tremendous young man. If you speak to anyone that has worked with him, managed him, they will tell you what a nice person he was.

"He has not reached his potential yet. There is a lot more to come. His age tells you that and the experiences he has gone through over the last year will maybe make him a better player. In the short term, it might be difficult, but when you know what type of character he is you know he will relish whatever is put in front of him.

"He has a wonderful support mechanism and that is important. The way he goes about his life is the way I think footballers should be. The older he gets and the higher up the football pyramid he goes, there's a structure to the game he needs to fall into, that will allow his talent to get to the forefront."

HITC View:

Alli had a tough time of it last season, but during this campaign, he has shown his character and is getting back to his goalscoring best.

He still hasn't hit top form but it seems as though that the arrival of Jose Mourinho has had a positive effect on his performances.

If Alli can find that goalscoring touch on a regular basis once again then not only will Spurs be pushing up the table, but he'll be an important player for England too.