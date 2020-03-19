Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

‘No wonder Poch was miserable’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react as new report emerges

Subhankar Mondal
Mohamed Salah of Liverppol celebrates with Divock Origi as Philippe Coutinho looks on after scoring during the Premier League Asia Trophy match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted Philippe Coutinho in the summer of 2019.

Philippe Coutinho during the presentation of the team 2019-20 before the match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, corresponding to the Joan Gamper trophy, played at the Camp Nou, on 04th...

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that the club could have signed Philippe Coutinho in the summer of 2019.

According to Sport, Coutinho had agreed a move to Tottenham from Spanish and European giants Barcelona last summer.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that the former Liverpool attacking midfielder was happy to make a move to Spurs, but the deal broke down and he switched to German powerhouse Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal instead.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on speculation that Coutinho could have moved to the club when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the North London outfit.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Coutinho has made 15 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the process.

The 27-year-old Brazil International - who can also operate as a winger - has made five starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the German club so far this campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch