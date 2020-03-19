‘No wonder Poch was miserable’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react as new report emerges

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted Philippe Coutinho in the summer of 2019.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that the club could have signed Philippe Coutinho in the summer of 2019.

According to Sport, Coutinho had agreed a move to Tottenham from Spanish and European giants Barcelona last summer.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that the former Liverpool attacking midfielder was happy to make a move to Spurs, but the deal broke down and he switched to German powerhouse Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal instead.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on speculation that Coutinho could have moved to the club when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the North London outfit.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Our nearly team of 11 would definitely win the league — Darren Richards (@DarrenR28) March 18, 2020

It all makes sense now. Poch was sacked because he wanted coutinho and Dybala and even Bruno buys levy denied so he started complaining and hence lost the dressing room. I don’t blame poch tbh — E (fan account) (@EffectJose) March 18, 2020

One common person in charge of transfers. No wonder we haven't won a trophy since 2008 — To Dare is too Dear (@RyanMacFarland) March 18, 2020

New owners can't come quick enough for this club — yid (@yidoo90) March 18, 2020

Not shock really ‍♂️ Levy is a joke — Brian Weekley (@yidssssssssss) March 19, 2020

Um... Yes we do, we need someone to fill the eriksen void — No Parrott no party (@malex99999) March 18, 2020

Another levy masterclass — saul tad (@tad_saul) March 19, 2020

Anyone else wonder if this was the final straw for Poch? After he personally spoke to coutinho etc? — Chris Byrne (@cbyrne8245) March 18, 2020

No wonder poch was miserable — / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) March 18, 2020

Widely reported at the time that HE rejected personal terms after we had agreed terms with Barcelona — Dobbs (@COYS41) March 18, 2020

No doubt Levy, trying to renegotiate the price down to 3 shillings and sixpence... — Vincent (@data_venia_) March 18, 2020

“Negotiations broke down” in other words levy got involved, — RSpurs1980(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy 2020) (@RSpurs1980) March 18, 2020

Just imagine what we could have been with a midfield 3 of Lo Celso, Coutinho and Ndombele — Ishaq (@IshaqThfc) March 18, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Coutinho has made 15 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the process.

The 27-year-old Brazil International - who can also operate as a winger - has made five starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the German club so far this campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.