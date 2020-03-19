Nioh 2: How to reset skills - where to get Book Of Reincarnation!

A guide for how to reset skills in Nioh 2 and where to get the Book Of Reincarnation.

Nioh 2 has launched on PlayStation 4 and its debut has been a success with it landing at number one in the United Kingdom as well as in the Japanese charts. This means plenty of people are currently pulling their hair out over dying a hundred times to its rogue gallery of nightmarish bosses. It also means that there are bunch of people seeking to reset their skills due to mistakes having been made, and here you'll discover how to do just that by finding the Book Of Reincarnation.

As you likely already gathered due to it being a Dark Yokai Souls game, Nioh 2 has a rich assortment of boss fights that will make you scream in frustration while smacking your PS4 controller against the top of your head. In order to be able to contend with and best these bosses, you will need to level up your created character wisely in regard to attributes and skills.

But, if you've made mistakes along the road, you needn't threat too much as you can eventually reset your skills by attaining the Book Of Reincarnation.

How to reset skills in Nioh 2

You reset your skills in Nioh 2 by getting the Book Of Reincarnation.

It's impossible to reset your skills during the beginning stages of Nioh 2 as you can only get the Book Of Reincarnation once you've made enough progress.

This means you must be careful with the skills you opt to purchase as it's mandatory to complete the first couple of missions and thus defeat the first two boss fights before being able to overhaul your created protagonist.

So, to help you avoid making mistakes, you should heed the advice of guides online for what the best Samurai skills are including the likes of Running Water.

Where to get the Book Of Reincarnation in Nioh 2

You get the Book Of Reincarnation in Nioh 2 by purchasing it from a Blacksmith.

Once the Nioh 2 Blacksmith is available and you've approached them, you can then buy the Book Of Reincarnation for 10,000 gold.

However, know in advance that the book's price will only increase the more you purchase it so you will need to avoid being careless with the skills you learn and equip.

In regard to specifics, it'll cost only 10,00 gold to respec your skills for the very first time, but then it'll cost 30,00 and then 100,000.

How to get the blacksmith in Nioh 2

The Beast Born Of Smoke And Flames must be completed for you to get the Blacksmith in Nioh 2.

This means you need to conquer the Enenra boss fight before you can enjoy all the luxuries that come with the Blacksmith.

You'll have likely already found Senji Toyo in one of the caves leading up to the boss fight, and she will have told you to come visit her once things have settled down.

Simply put, this just means the Blacksmith becomes available once you've defeated the main mission's boss.

So, after you've completed The Beast Born Of Smoke And Flames mission, all you need to do to find the Blacksmith is proceed to the Starting Point.

Nioh 2 is available on PlayStation 4 only.