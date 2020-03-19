Nioh 2: How to easily get mutated skin in The Beast Born Of Smoke And Flames mission

A guide for how to get mutated skin in Nioh 2 from The Beast Born Of Smoke And Flames mission.

The debut of Nioh 2 on PlayStation 4 has been a success with it landing at number one in both the UK and Japanese charts. If you're one of the many gluttons for punishment who is currently finding it difficult to get a hold of the mutated skin crafting material, here you'll discover how to get plenty from the second main story mission, The Beast Born Of Smoke And Flames.

For those who are currently playing through The Beast Born Of Smoke And Flames, this is the main story's second mission and it tasks you with the gruelling challenge of slaying the beast referred to as Enenra. Not only that, but it's also the mission where you unlock the Blacksmith for her to be able to craft and sell valuable items to your created protagonist.

But, regardless of whether you've completed the mission or are currently traversing through it, below you'll discover how to get mutated skin.

How to get mutated skin in Nioh 2

You can get mutated skin in Nioh 2 by killing Dwellers in The Beast Born Of Smoke And Flames mission.

Once you have gotten mutated skin, you'll want to hand it over to the Blacksmith so it can be used as a crafting component.

In regard to what Dwellers look like so you know what to specifically hunt for, they're essentially skinny zombie-like beings with a body fat percentage that will make you incredibly jealous.

A lot of them drag a pickaxe to swing wildly at you, but there are also some that crawl and move about along the ground like heinous beings straight out of a horror movie.

Either way, they're not too difficult to beat and you should be able to find plenty of them inside the caves/mines from The Beast Born Of Smoke And Flames mission.

And, as you continue to level up, you'll easily be able to farm them by visiting the nearest shrine and returning to all the mines to kill them repeatedly without any trouble.

Nioh 2 is available on PlayStation 4.