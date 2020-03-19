‘Never ideal sitting on the sideline’: £70k-a-week Arsenal player admits struggles

Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer of 2019.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has admitted to SPORTbible that it has been hard for him since he moved to the club from Celtic.

The left-back joined Premier League outfit Arsenal on loan from Scottish Premiership club Celtic in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £25 million.

Much was expected of the Scotland international when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium, but the defender has had injury problems and has not been able to make a huge impact.

The 22-year-old - who earns £70,000 per week as salary, according to The Scottish Sun - has admitted that he has found it hard at Arsenal due to his injury problems.

Tierney told SPORTbible, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: "Being injured at the start of my Arsenal career was hard. Mentally it was probably the toughest time of my life."

The left-back added: "Watching from the sidelines is never easy but you need to take every positive you can out of it.

"I'll be watching who is playing in my position, who I'd be playing against and how the team are playing so when I do get integrated back into training games it's like second nature and I know the way the team play, how they want to play and how the manager wants to do his things.

"It's never ideal sitting on the sideline watching but I just want the team to win and be successful."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Tierney has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season.

The youngster also made four appearances in the Europa League for the Gunners this campaign, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Mikel Arteta’s side are ninth in the league table at the moment with 40 points from 28 matches, eight points behind leaders and London rivals Chelsea.