Netflix: Who is Bert Kreischer's wife? Hey Big Boy has arrived!

Bert Kreischer returned to Netlfix this week with his latest stand-up routine, 'Hey Big Boy'.

The T-shirt-loathing Floridian's latest offering, which proceeds past offerings 'Secret Time' (2016) and 'The Machine' (2018), aired on Wednesday in the United Kingdom.

Both 'Secret Time' and 'The Machine' are considered successes. But it is hard to imagine where Kreischer would be if it wasn't for one particular member of his family, who again features prominently - albeit indirectly - in 'Hey Big Boy'.

Within the first 15 minutes alone, Kreisher's wife, LeeAnn, finds herself the butt of two of her husband's jokes - one of which involves her shoulder having his genitals placed upon it, while the other details her first encounter with an adult film - and is described as being 'autistically honest'.

'Hey Big Boy', understandably, has viewers wondering, who exactly is this poor woman?

And we at HITC Entertainment have sought out the answer...



Who is Bert Kreischer's wife?

According to EarnTheNecklace.com, Kreischer married Kelly LeeAnn Kemp, a native of Bowdon, Georgia, United States, in December 2003, and the pair have two daughters, Georgia and Ila, born one and three years later respectively.

The website claims that Bert and LeeAnn met when the latter was working as a writer, although her initial thought was that he is "not the type you marry - too crazy, too wild, too comedian".

What does LeeAnn Kreischer do now?

She now hosts a podcast called 'Wife of the Party' (WOTP), which is recorded in her husband's 'mancave' and of which there are more than 100 episodes to date.

Mrs Kreischer, who is said to be 48 years old, has also appeared in an episode of Bert's cooking show, 'Something's Burning'.

A quick trawl through her social media pages shows that - as one would like to think - LeeAnn gives as good as she gets, albeit on a smaller platform.

Below is just one of her personal Instagram posts made at Big Boy's expense.

The Kreischer family currently resides in Los Angeles, California.