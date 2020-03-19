Liverpool youngster Brewster was finally building a bit of momentum

Liverpool youngster had scored four goals on loan at Swansea.

Rhian Brewster's incredible performances at the FIFA under-17 World Cup for England in 2017 set him up as a made man in football.

He could not have foreseen the bad luck which would follow in terms of injury which has delayed his Liverpool career.

Brewster finally went on his first loan spell in January, joining Championship side Swansea City.

He has made steady progress, with four goals in 10 starts so far.

Brewster is still learning, he is a work in progress, but already he has managed more Championship goals than Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah managed for Leeds in the first half of the season.

Sadly for Brewster, the season has come to a halt due to the ongoing health crisis and his progress has been temporarily paused.

Brewster is used to this by now, with his career being more 'stop' than 'start' so far.

That might not make his frustration much easier, but if his season is cut short, he should consider his loan spell as a success.

He has improved thanks to this loan spell and will return to Liverpool as a better player.

If the season does resume, there could be more to come. Next season could get interesting for the young talent, who is still only 19.