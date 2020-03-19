Liverpool and Tottenham linked Depay is break's big winner

Liverpool and Tottenham were both reportedly tracking Memphis Depay prior to his injury.

Last December, Memphis Depay suffered heartbreaking news as he suffered a torn ACL.

The injury had three ripple effects. Firstly it impacted on Lyon, where he had scored 14 goals in 18 games to start the season.

Secondly it affected reported plans of Premier League side Tottenham and Liverpool, who Calciomercato reported were eyeing a £50 million move.

Most devastatingly of all, the injury ruled Depay out of Euro 2020 after helping the Netherlands qualify, also reaching the UEFA Nations League finals last June.

Now with the tournament moved back to Euro 2021, Depay has a second chance.

He posted this week on social media about having mixed emotions, clearly not wanting to seem to self-centred, amid the ongoing health pandemic.

View this post on Instagram Mixed emotions. #Godspeed A post shared by Memphis Depay (@memphisdepay) on Mar 17, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

Depay is a player who is great pals with Liverpool ace Georginio Wijnaldum, playing played with him for PSV Eindhoven as well as at international level.

This summer, even January, was shaping up as a chance for the former Manchester United attacker to have a second crack at the Premier League.

He still might get that chance in the future. If he can prove himself, Tottenham or Liverpool may come looking again next January.