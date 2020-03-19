Little Fires Everywhere: Filming locations of new Hulu series

Little Fires Everywhere aired this week on Hulu.

The eight-part miniseries, an adaptation of the Celeste Ng novel by the same name, became available to UK viewers on Wednesday.

It stars Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde), as the wealthy family woman, Elena Richardson, and Kerry Washington (Django Unchained), as the temporarily homeless single mum, Mia Warren, with the pair doubling up as co-executive producers.

The show, which is being likened to Big Little Lies, is set in 1990s Shaker Heights, the city on the outskirts of Cleveland, Ohio, United States, in which Ng spent her formative years, having moved there from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as a 10-year-old, according to Cleveland.com.

But is Shaker Heights, in fact, where filming took place?



Little Fires Everywhere: Where are the filming locations of Hulu's new series?

Little Fires Everywhere was shot in various places, not of which are within 2000 miles of the state of Ohio - let alone Shaker Heights - according to Architectural Digest.

The website claims that production took place on a soundstage in Hollywood, Los Angeles. And, by all accounts, most of those involved in the show did not have to venture too far from there.

Its production designer Jessica Kender, along with the location manager, is said to have recreated the Richardson mansion in Hancock Park, LA, after a scouting mission to Shaker Heights.

What has the show's production designer said?

“We saw this big beautiful Tudor-esque house built in the 1920s," explained Kender to Architectural Digest. "It was in this little pocket on top of a hill with a fountain in the middle. Everything about it read very old money, it has this beautifully moneyed perfection type of vibe.

"Celeste grew up there (Shaker Heights) and had a very clear vision, so we didn’t veer too much from the book.

"She (Ng) walked through the house, and it was great to hear her talk about her friends from Shaker Heights High School."

Meanwhile, the Warren house seen on screen can apparently be found 15 miles northeast of there in Pasadena.