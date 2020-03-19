Lennon's not alone; Club president shares Celtic boss's controversial COVID-19 stance

Celtic should be handed the Scottish Premiership title if the 2019/20 season is declared null and void, Neil Lennon has claimed.

At least someone agrees with Neil Lennon.

The outspoken Celtic manager sparked ire aplenty last week when he made his stance clear amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis which has seen the Scottish Premiership suspended indefinitely.

In Lennon’s mind, The Hoops should just be handed the title if the 2019/20 season is proclaimed ‘null and void’.

Subscribe

“We have played over 30 games, that's well over two thirds of the season so we should be declared champions,” the Northern Irishman told the BBC, unaware or uninterested in the ire these comments were all-but guaranteed to produce.

Speaking to Not the Old Firm, an unnamed SPFL chairman hit out at the ‘self-interest’ on show elsewhere in the league – a subtle dig if there ever was one.

But Lennon is not alone, it seems.

"If they suspend the league for a long time, in a month from now there won't be enough judges to rule on all the divorce cases,” Agaoglu has told Reuters. "We are the leaders right now. Trabzonspor should be declared champions."

Now, while Lennon’s comments are perhaps a little understandable, given that Celtic are 13 points clear of nearest title rivals Rangers, Agaoglu’s are, well, slightly shameless.

Trabzonspor may be top of the table, dreaming of a first Super Lig crown since 1984, but only goal difference separates themselves and second place Istanbul Basaksehir.

13 points clear is one thing…