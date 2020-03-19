Quick links

Legend says Leeds United youngster with 3 league appearances ‘top, top player'

Subhankar Mondal
Jake Bidwell of Queens Park Rangers draws a foul in the penalty area conceded by Leif Davis of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds...
Leeds United youngster Leif Davis is a very talented player.

Ian Harte has raved about Leeds United defender Leif Davis to Football League World.

The former Leeds left-back has spoken highly of Davis, who can operate as a left-back or as a midfielder.

Harte, who is a club legend, believes that the 20-year-old is the best left-back at the West Yorkshire outfit.

 

Harte told Football League World: "They bought Barry Douglas from Wolves and he was amazing for them – he was by far the best left back in the league.

“But he’s got injured and it’s one of those positions that the manager has chopped and changed and played everyone else at left back whether it’s been Stuart Dallas, Leif Davis or Gjanni Alioski.

“I personally think that the best one at the club is the young lad, Leif Davis. He is a top, top player – but I’m not the manager of Leeds United, that’s his decision.”

Leif Davis of Leeds United

Stats

According to WhoScored, Davis has made three substitute appearance in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, playing a total of 13 minutes.

The left-back also played twice in the EFL Cup for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Progress

Davis is a very talented footballer, and the youngster will have to work hard to justify Harte’s big claim.

The Englishman will get better with more playing time, and perhaps he will get that at Leeds next season.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City battles for the ball with Leif Davis of Leeds United during the Carabao Cup second round match between Leeds United and Stoke City at Elland Road on August 27,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

