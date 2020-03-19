'Leeds blew it last year': Jamie Carragher delivers Leeds verdict & sends warning

Leeds United are sitting top of the Championship table.

Jamie Carragher has stated that the likes of Leeds and West Brom cannot get promoted to make a 22 team Premier League as he warned it could result in 'people getting sued left, right and centre', as he told The Debate (19/03/20 at 19:55 pm).

The former England defender was trying to make the point that this current football season should finish, no matter what, as Leeds are currently sitting top of the Championship table.

English football has been postponed since last week because of the global health pandemic and will continue to be halted until the end of the next month.

Carragher believes if you allow teams like Leeds and West Brom just to come up it wouldn't be fair on a team like Fulham, as he pointed towards Marcelo Bielsa's side blowing it last season as proof and a warning of anything can happen.

But he also feels a team like Leeds should be given the chance to finish the season and earn promotion, rather than just voiding it, because if they don't then it could set them back a couple of years, as well as being in the position where they might end up losing their manager.

"There was talk of the top two in the Championship going into the Premier League and then everyone's happy and there are no relegations," Carragher told The Debate. "Well, how would Fulham feel? I think they are only five or six points behind Leeds and West Brom.

"Leeds blew it last year when they were in the same position. There are so many questions really around if you stop the league now and we all take our positions. I just think the Premier League, the FA, or whoever it maybe there will be owners getting involved. People will be getting sued left, right and centre,

"I just think it's going to be an absolute mess throughout the leagues [if you go with 22 Premier League and no relegations throughout the divisions] - if a league stops it doesn't feel right... If Leeds don't get up this season that could stop them for the next four, five years and maybe they lose their manager. Who knows?"

HITC View:

The message from the Premier League today that they want to finish the season no matter what is a great sign and a message to the rest of the English football pyramid.

It would be a surprise if football does resume at the start of May, as it could be likely that no football is played for several months which would test authorities in regards to the decisions they do or don't make.