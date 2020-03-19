Lee Hendrie delivers Aston Villa & Leeds verdict, makes suggestion fans may not like

Aston Villa are sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone, whilst Leeds United are top of the Championship table.

Lee Hendrie has made it clear that the current season must be finished, with Aston Villa and Leeds to play very crucial roles if football does resume.

But the former Villa man also suggested the idea of finishing the current season behind closed doors, which would receive mixed responses - he also added that West Brom and Leeds shouldn't be denied the 'fabulous' opportunity to earn promotion.

If the season does continue then both Leeds and Villa, who were in the Championship play-offs last term, may well swap leagues.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (19/03/20 at 9:10 am), Hendrie shared his thoughts on Villa and Leeds.

“It's been a tough season for Aston Villa, it really has,” Hendrie told Sky Sports. “On the flip side, they have been to a cup final with a defeat against Man City. But the main priority is to stay in the Premier League. They have spent a lot of money. It's a massive club.

“We can talk about the Premier League but the Championship has been so tight. It's a fabulous opportunity for West Brom to get promoted. Leeds, who have been there pretty much the whole season.

“And to see that wouldn't [potentially] be fulfilled again I just feel there would just be so much uproar in sport and football. They have to get these games fulfilled. The health and safety of everyone associated is the main priority.

“But whether it means us going into the summer or going into next season and the knock-on effect because we are going to have a knock-on effect there's no doubt about that. Next season, we are going to be playing catch-up. Whether it's played behind closed doors. I think that's one of the key areas we are going to have to look at.”

HITC View:

Finishing the season behind closed doors wouldn't sit well with many fans because it's denying them the chance to play their part in pushing their team over the line at the stadium.

SEE ALSO: EFL Chairman shares on Sky Sports what was said in meeting which will delight Leeds

Whilst this current campaign must be finished, it simply cannot be played behind closed doors because it would completely take the edge off the competitive action on the field.

Any decisions made in these next few months will impact both Villa and Leeds in a huge way because they are sitting in such crucial places in their own leagues.