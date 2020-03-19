Jordan Henderson gets a better rating than Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool's fantastic season has helped Jordan Henderson get appreciated a lot more than he was before.

WhoScored released their Premier League team of 2020 last night and it was no surprise that Jordan Henderson was a part of it in the centre of the park.

The Liverpool skipper has had a fantastic campaign for the Reds and he is finally getting the recognition that he has deserved for his performances and leadership.

Henderson's value was evident when he wasn't a part of Liverpool's side when they got hammered by the likes of Watford and Chelsea.

The only surprise in the list was that Henderson (7.76) got a better rating than his counterpart at Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne. (7.67)

The Belgian is arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League having scored eight goals and provided 17 assists so far. De Bruyne has a goal and four assists in the league in 2020 compared to Henderson's two goals and three assists.

However, the Liverpool skipper's influence on the team, both on and off the pitch, has been one of the biggest reasons why the Reds have been so good in the league this season.

A Premier League winners' medal is imminent now, as long as the league is completed, and that should sit very nicely next to Henderson's Champions League medal in his trophy cabinet.