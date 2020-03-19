Quick links

John Hartson reacts to Boris Johnson briefing today, makes Liverpool and Celtic claim

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table, while Neil Lennon’s Celtic are leading in Scotland.

John Hartson has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s media briefing today, and has made positive comments about Liverpool and Celtic.

In his media briefing today, Mr Johnson said that he is “absolutely confident” that the UK can get over the global health pandemic inside the next 12 weeks, as quoted on BBC Sport.

Mr Johnston also urged the British public to follow the government’s advice regarding how to stay safe.

 

Former Arsenal and Celtic striker Hartson has given his reaction to Mr Johnson’s comments this evening, and is confident that Liverpool and Celtic will get the job done.

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches, 25 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City, who have played 28 times.

As for Celtic, Neil Lennon’s side are currently at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with 80 points from 30 matches, 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment, while there will be no football in England until at least April 30.

John Hartson working as a pundit on S4C during the International Friendly between Wales and Trinidad and Tobago at Racecourse Ground on March 20, 2019 in Wrexham, Wales.

