John Aldridge shares information that will lift Liverpool fans

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool won the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2019.

John Aldridge has made a post on Twitter which he thinks will lift the spirits of the Liverpool fans.

The former Liverpool striker has posted a message about the FIFA Club World Cup getting postponed.

As reported by The Statesman, the FIFA Club World Cup that was due to be played in June/July of 2021 has been postponed for a year.

 

Aldridge has pointed out that this means that Liverpool will be the world champions until 2022.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are on the verge of winning the Premier League title, won the competition in December 2019.

Season uncertainty

It is not clear when the Premier League season will resume, with all football in England suspended until the beginning of April due to the global health pandemic.

Liverpool are just two wins away from winning the league title for the first time in the Premier League era.

The Anfield faithful will hope that the season resumes soon, even if the games are played being closed doors, so that the team lifts the title.

A general view outside The Kop at Anfield is seen prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on March 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

