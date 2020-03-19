John Aldridge shares information that will lift Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool won the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2019.

John Aldridge has made a post on Twitter which he thinks will lift the spirits of the Liverpool fans.

The former Liverpool striker has posted a message about the FIFA Club World Cup getting postponed.

As reported by The Statesman, the FIFA Club World Cup that was due to be played in June/July of 2021 has been postponed for a year.

Aldridge has pointed out that this means that Liverpool will be the world champions until 2022.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are on the verge of winning the Premier League title, won the competition in December 2019.

Hope you are all staying safe and well folks(keep going by the guide lines please)I thought I’d give the Lfc fans a lift here.

It seems Lfc will be WORLD club champions for 2 years now!YNWA

All the best to you all. pic.twitter.com/zfBfKzfqRb — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) March 19, 2020

Season uncertainty

It is not clear when the Premier League season will resume, with all football in England suspended until the beginning of April due to the global health pandemic.

Liverpool are just two wins away from winning the league title for the first time in the Premier League era.

The Anfield faithful will hope that the season resumes soon, even if the games are played being closed doors, so that the team lifts the title.