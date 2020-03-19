Japhet Tanganga will end this season as one of Tottenham's few winners

Tottenham youngser Japhet Tanganga has had a season of progress.

Tottenham Hotspur's season has been a frustrating and testing time for supporters who would never have imagined what was ahead last August.

There are not too many players who will look back on this campaign favourably. All of them will feel they let down Mauricio Pochettino in some way, and they have also been too inconsistent under Jose Mourinho.

One player who is an exception is 20-year-old emerging star Japhet Tanganga.

Tanganga was given a chance by Pochettino in pre-season, and then in the Carabao Cup defeat against Colchester he made his debut.

It was really under Mourinho that the youngster has kicked on, with a starring performance on his Premier League bow against Liverpool at the start of January.

Tanganga at this point has made 11 appearances, playing at both full-back at centre-back.

His performances have been inconsistent after a bright start, he has been dragged down by the general negativity and and poor displays throughout the Tottenham team over the past month since Son got injured.

The break will do him good as with the rest of the Spurs squad.

Whatever happens from here on in, Tanganga will be able to reflect on 2019/20 as one of personal progression.

There are lessons to be learned, but he is a bright talent who Spurs should continue to trust in upcoming seasons.