Jan Aage Fjortoft sends message to Liverpool fans after today’s announcement

Jan Aage Fjortoft has taken to Twitter to send a message to Liverpool and the Anfield faithful following the news today.

Fjortoft, who played in England (Swindon Town and Middlesbrough) and Germany (Eintracht Frankfurt) and is a Bundesliga expert, believes that the new statement today is good news for Liverpool, as the Reds will get the chance to win the Premier League.

The FA have announced this afternoon that the 2019-20 campaign in England will be completed.

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are as many as 25 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City, who have played 28 games.

It is now clear that the season will be completed and will not be cancelled, and that is brilliant news for Liverpool fans.

The Reds need to win just two more matches to clinch the title for the first time in the Premier League era, and one suspects that the Merseyside outfit will get it done once the season resumes.