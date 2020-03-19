Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

‘It would be strange’: Leeds United midfielder gives his take on situation

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Mateusz Klich and Gaetano Berardi are held by Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings after Klich scored a controversial goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are at the top of the Championship table at the moment.

Sean McLoughlin of Hull City passes the ball as Mat Klich of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29,...

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that he wants the season to be finished.

The Poland international has made it clear that he does not want the season to be cancelled.

The EFL released a statement on Wednesday saying that they want the season to be completed, while a new statement by the FA this afternoon has stated that matches will be suspended until April 30, but the campaign will finish.

 

Leeds midfielder Klich hopes that the season is finished, as he wants the chance to clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Klich told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "It would be strange if it turned out that we were playing for nothing. We are seven points ahead of the play-off zone with nine matches to go.

“We are very close to the Premier League. The cancellation of this season would be unfair in this case. I hope this won’t happen.”

Mateusz Klich during Uefa Nation League 2018 match between Italia v Polonia, in Bologna, on September 7, 2018

Automatic promotion hopes

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

The Whites are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Klich has made 37 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process.

The 29-year-old scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 48 league matches for the West Yorkshire outfit, according to WhoScored.

Mateusz Klich of Poland in action during the international friendly match between Poland and Republic of Ireland at the Stadion Miejski on September 11, 2018 in Wroclaw, Poland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch