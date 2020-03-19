‘It would be strange’: Leeds United midfielder gives his take on situation

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are at the top of the Championship table at the moment.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that he wants the season to be finished.

The Poland international has made it clear that he does not want the season to be cancelled.

The EFL released a statement on Wednesday saying that they want the season to be completed, while a new statement by the FA this afternoon has stated that matches will be suspended until April 30, but the campaign will finish.

Leeds midfielder Klich hopes that the season is finished, as he wants the chance to clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Klich told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "It would be strange if it turned out that we were playing for nothing. We are seven points ahead of the play-off zone with nine matches to go.

“We are very close to the Premier League. The cancellation of this season would be unfair in this case. I hope this won’t happen.”

Automatic promotion hopes

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

The Whites are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Klich has made 37 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process.

The 29-year-old scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 48 league matches for the West Yorkshire outfit, according to WhoScored.