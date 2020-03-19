Is Lovebox 2020 cancelled? Festivalgoers fear the worst!

Many events are facing uncertainty, but is Lovebox 2020 cancelled?

Festival season has been thrust into doubt for 2020, with many events facing the prospect of cancellation or postponement.

People across the UK are looking for updates across a variety of sources, with updates coming all the time. In a government statement earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

Social distancing is being encouraged by Mr Johnson as much as possible which will help prevent further spread during these testing times. That has led to questions about our social lives.

While people are being urged to stay away from public gatherings, but places where they may take place are not forced to close, the likes of Cineworld and Odeon recently confirmed temporary closures following government guidance.

In the music world, tours are being postponed for the safety of fans, but with festival season around the corner, those planning to attend Lovebox 2020 are curious whether the event is still going ahead...

Solange performs onstage during day 1 of Lovebox 2019 at Gunnersbury Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England.

Is Lovebox 2020 cancelled?

At the moment, Lovebox 2020 is obviously being monitored. However, it hasn't been cancelled and is scheduled to go ahead on the confirmed dates of Friday, June 12th 2020 until Sunday, June 14th 2020.

Other popular festivals such as Latitude and Parklife are also still set to go ahead, but with updates coming every day, it remains likely that these events could still be postponed with the health of customers the main priority.

A recent update on the Lovebox Twitter page came on Saturday, March 14th with updates on the price of a three-day ticket to the event.

Although music-lovers are currently still set to flock to the site at Gunnersbury Park in June, there are still health concerns to consider as to how this will happen, as the travel and safety of both artists and customers is of paramount importance.

Must-see artists at Lovebox 2020

As of right now, it's due to go ahead.

That means it's still worth considering who you want to go and watch perform should the three-day event go on as planned. There are so many fantastic acts already announced, including Tyler the Creator, Disclosure and Robyn.

Chase and Status, Fatboy Slim and Charlie XCX will also take to the stage over the course of the weekend.

Mabel, Annie Mac, Jorja Smith and Little Simz are just some of the other amazing artists who would be well worth checking out if the festival goes ahead.

One of the best part about Lovebox can be discovering new artists and music, so there may be some standout performances from people you'd not heard of before!