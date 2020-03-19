Is Download Festival 2020 cancelled? Statement addresses growing concern

Some events have already been called off, but is Download Festival 2020 cancelled?

Under the circumstances, many events are facing uncertainty.

The public has been urged to avoid all non-essential contact and self-isolate where possible. To facilitate this, we're seeing an increase in closures.

This ranges from restaurants to cinemas, with the likes of Odeon and Showcase temporarily closing their doors following government guidelines, along with McDonald's and more restricting access to eat-in areas.

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson expressed: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

Now, even schools are set to close and many can't help but worry about the fate of festival season - this is Britain, after all!

We all love a good festival, and one of the very biggest has long been Download. So, is it still on for 2020?

Is Download Festival 2020 cancelled?

No, Download Festival is being monitored but hasn't been cancelled. Currently, it's still set to go ahead on the confirmed date of Friday, June 12th 2020.

Although Glastonbury recently announced that their event will be postponed until 2021, a range of festivals are still currently going ahead as planned.

The official Twitter page has been active, with a recent post on Saturday, March 14th promoting merchandise.

Over on the website, they have issued a statement regarding the pandemic: "At this time, Download Festival is going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately. We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves."

Continued: "If you are attending, please follow the most up to date information on the Coronavirus that is available at World Health Organisation, UK Government, NHS."

The biggest weekend in the Rock calendar is coming… This is your Download 2020 lineup so far, including headliners @kiss, @IronMaiden and @systemofadown. ️



Secure your tickets now. /bit.ly/DL2020Tickets pic.twitter.com/GUj8YieWoK — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) February 21, 2020

Download Festival 2020: Essential acts to see

Considering it's all set to go ahead, it's definitely worth considering which acts you're going to see across the weekend.

The headliners for 2020 are Kiss, Iron Maiden and System of a Down, but of course, there's far more to the festival than its top billing bands.

It's an incredible line up this year, so we thought we'd highlight these must-see acts, separated by individual days (of course, clashes are expected):

Friday: Kiss, Deftones, The Offspring, Lacuna Coil, Sleep Token, Electric Wizard

Saturday: Iron Maiden, Gojira, Mastodon, Funeral For a Friend, Loathe, Sepultura, Dying Fetus, Lotus Eater

Sunday: System of a Down, Korn, Thy Art is Murder, Bowling For Soup, The Skints, Modern Error

