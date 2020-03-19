Is Bloodstock 2020 cancelled? Everything you need to know!

Many events are facing uncertainty, but is Bloodstock 2020 cancelled?

2020's festival season is now in doubt, with many major events at risk of cancellation or postponement.

People are looking for updates where-ever they can at the moment, such is the uncertainty. In a government statement earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

The UK public is being urged to use social distancing where-ever possible to prevent further spread in these testing times, which raises questions over what people can and can't do.

The likes of McDonalds and Costa are already operating solely on a takeaway basis, having closed their seating areas to prevent people crowding together at this time.

Many musicians and comedians are postponing tours for the safety of their fans, but with festival season on the horizon, those planning to attend Bloodstock 2020 are curious as to whether the event will go ahead...

SEE ALSO: Eurovision 2020 officially cancelled

Is Bloodstock 2020 cancelled?

At present, Bloodstock 2020 is obviously being monitored. However, it hasn't been cancelled and is scheduled to go ahead from of Thursday, August 6th 2020 to Sunday, August 9th 2020 across four days.

Other big festivals such as Latitude and All Points East are also still set to go ahead, but with updates coming every day, it's likely that these events could still be postponed with public safety the priority at present.

The most recent update on the Bloodstock Festival Twitter page came on Friday, March 13th telling fans to keep an eye on their website for updates.

Be sure to follow them on Twitter for potential updates, as well as keeping an eye on that site.

Although festival-goers are set to flock to the site at Catton Park in August as it stands, there are still concerns as to how this can happen while ensuring that all customers and bands are safe.

MUST-BUY: Sky Sports customers can pause their subscriptions

For those asking me @BLOODSTOCKFEST will be going ahead, check out our Facebook, Instagram or website for official Bloodstock coronavirus statement See you in August — Bloodstockvicky (@vickyhungerford) March 13, 2020

Must-see artists at Bloodstock 2020

As of right now, it's due to go ahead.

That it's still worth keeping in mind who you would want to watch should the festive go off as originally planned. Among the bands announced to perform are Skindred, Paradise Lost and Gloryhammer.

Raised by Owls, Soen and Ramageinc are also set to perform, with the bulk of the action going on across the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Part of the enjoyment of the festival will also be seeing bands who perhaps you haven't seen before, discovering music you'd previously not heard.