Is All Points East festival 2020 cancelled? Updates, your options and more!

Festival season 2020 has been thrown into doubt, with many events facing the prospect of being cancelled or postponed.

The public are on the hunt for information constantly at the moment. In an attempt to clarify the government's message, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started giving daily press conferences.

In a statement earlier this week, Johnson stated: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

The British public is being urged to use social distancing as much as possible to help prevent further spread, which has inevitable consequences for our social life.

The likes of Cineworld and Odeon have recently confirmed temporary closures in line with those guidelines, while McDonalds and Costa have closed their seating areas and are operating as takeaway and drive-thru services now.

Musicians are postponing tours to protect the safety of their fans, but with festival season around the corner, those planning to attend All Points East 2020 are curious as to whether it will go ahead...

Is All Points East festival 2020 cancelled?

At the moment, All Points East 2020 is obviously being monitored. However, it hasn't been cancelled and is scheduled to go ahead on from Friday, 22 May 2020 to Sunday, 31 May 2020, lasting six days across two weekends.

Other popular festivals such as Latitude Festival are also still set to go ahead, but with updates coming every day, it's increasingly likely that these events could still be postponed to protect customers from further spread.

The most recent update on the All Points East Twitter page came on Friday, March 12th with the announcement that they will be working with East London Arts and Music Academy (ELAM) for the third straight year.

Although festival-goers are still set to attend the event at Victoria Park in May, there are still major concerns as to how this can happen while ensuring the safety of fans and performers.

Must-see artists at All Points East 2020

At the moment, it's due to go ahead.

That means it's still worth thinking about who you want to see if the festival does carry on as usual. Among the fantastic acts confirmed are Bombay Bicycle Club, Loyle Carner and Tame Impala.

Lapsley will also be performing on Saturday, 23 May, with Massive Attack and Thom Yorke among those set to appear on Sunday, 24th May.

The second weekend will see the likes of Kraftwerk 3D, Iggy Pop and Johnny Marr take to the stage if the event still goes ahead, with Jake Bugg, Tom Walker and The Kooks also due to appear.