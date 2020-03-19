'I'm sure': Lennon's former teammate suggests how Celtic boss reacted to Gerrard actions

Rangers have seen Celtic pull away at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 in December, but their push for the Scottish Premiership has catastrophically collapsed since the turn of the year.

The Gers claimed all three points at Parkhead as Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic found the net, handing Rangers a rare away win at their bitter rivals.

Last season, Rangers were in a similar position; they beat Celtic before the winter break, and look set to mount a challenge for the title before falling apart in the New Year.

Remarkably, the exact same thing happened again this season, with Rangers 13 points adrift of Celtic in the title race and seemingly without a hope.

Rangers' own results have been shocking, but it has been coupled with Celtic going on an extraordinary run of domestic form.

The Bhoys have dropped just two points since the turn of the year, opening up a huge gap to put themselves on the brink of yet another title win.

Now, ex-Celtic teammate Alan Thompson has commented, telling Read Celtic that Steven Gerrard wildly celebrating the win over Celtic in December was a key turning point.

Thompson claimed he is 'sure' that Lennon will have used the image of Gerrard celebrating into the cameras as motivation to take Rangers down, having been through similar against Blackburn Rovers in 2003.

“Knowing Neil like I do [he’ll use it],” said Thompson. “We had an experience in 2003, on our road to Seville, when we played Blackburn. Graeme Souness and his captain Garry Flitcroft piped up after the first leg and we used that as a motivation for the second leg at Ewood Park. I’m sure Neil will be using that as a form of motivation, saying ‘we don’t want to see Steven Gerrard celebrating down the camera again’. I’m sure they’ll use it as some kind of tool,” he added.