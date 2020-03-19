'If Kane goes': France legend claims 4-time CL winner could replace Tottenham hero

Tottenham Hotspur could miss out on European football this season.

France legend Frank Leboeuf has suggested that Gareth Bale could replace Harry Kane if he were to leave Tottenham Hotspur, as he told ESPN.

Italian outlet TuttoSport have claimed that Juventus want to bring Tottenham's main man to the Serie A in the summer.

Bale left Spurs at the start of the last decade, and in the years after that, Kane has become the main man in North London.

Leboeuf, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, was sharing his thoughts on Bale's future and was first asked whether he is still an elite footballer.

“He is [still] a high-level footballer, he proved that he can do fantastically well,” Leboeuf told ESPN. “Maybe a lack of consistency because he maybe didn't adjust well to Real Madrid and the lifestyle, but also the way they played.

“But he's a tremendous player. He's a fantastic player. I think he will find any club, especially if he's free to go. Maybe if Harry Kane goes to another club, maybe Tottenham would love to get him back.

“We'll see. He can find many clubs in England. Maybe PSG, you never know. I still think he can serve a club very well.”

HITC View:

Whilst Tottenham fans love Bale, it would be a surprise if they would want to swap him for Kane because the England man is more valuable.

Bale has won countless amounts of trophies in Spain, including four European Cups, but his lack of game time in recent seasons has seen him drop down the list of the world's best players.

But potentially bringing back Bale to play alongside Kane would be something that would make the Spurs fans smile, but all the talk has been going on for far too long and it doesn't seem as though it will happen.