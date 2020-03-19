Life without toilet paper - 8 handy solutions

The current health crisis in the UK has had shoppers mad scrambling for certain shopping products. Whilst the extra stocking of food is almost understandable in this unprecedented climate, one item appears to be goldust among the panic. That item, of course, is toilet paper.

However, as quoted on the website ToiletPaperHistory.net (yes, that actually exists) about 70-75% of the world’s population don’t actually use the stuff.

So, if during this period of self isolation you find yourself without bog roll, what are your other options?

1. Hop in the Shower

The most obvious answer. When sitting on your toilet it’s likely the shower is not far. Strip off, hop in, quick blast and out. It might feel odd and would take some adjusting to, but it arguably does a better job anyway. With a bidet an unlikely luxury in the average UK household, it’s the best option.

2. Re-use an old bottle

Make your own bidet of sorts. Got an old sports bottle or Highland Spring with the squirting function active? Fill up with water and away you go.

3. Tabloids best use?

The likelihood is you have a few discarded red-tops knocking around the gaffe. If so, why not give them their better use. Sure it won’t be as comfortable as real toilet roll, but in these trying times it should do the job.

But remember, don’t try and flush this stuff down the toilet - discard as you would a baby’s diaper!

4. The ‘family cloth’

A re-usable rag or cloth is common practice in many parts of the world where toilet paper isn't in common usage. They recently picked up traction for being environmentally friendly too - although you should consider the impact of having to repeatedly wash them.

You keep the rags in hampers and wash regularly. It’s certainly worth considering.

Essentially any old pieces of unused clothing could fulfill this role. Got a flatmate who supports your football rivals? Problem solved.

5. Go green?

Got a tree in your garden, a nearby park (well, maybe not!)? The leaves should be springing back right now and some could produce the perfect wipe.

Be careful not to rub anything on your backside that might sting or irritate.

6. A rock and a hard place

A nice smooth stone was popular with the Romans. You wipe, you rinse, you wash your hands and re-use later. Keep it safe inside a disinfected hamper or bucket if possible, and you can use this method again and again.

7. Eat well

This isn’t technically a way to wipe your rear end, but to make sure the efficiency of doing so is optimal.

Eat plenty of fruit and veg (tinned if need be at this time) if possible and try to lay off the red meat.

8. Sit up

Again not a method of wiping, but one that will improve efficiency.

Sit properly, no slouching, to get a nice clean break.

Final thoughts...

There you go, eight ways to help in the current toilet paper shortage. Of course, the tongue is firmly in cheek here, but some of you might just need to get creative in the weeks to come.

Hopefully this helps and, of course, the most important thing regardless of how you do it is to WASH YOUR HANDS thoroughly with soap for 20 seconds after.

Stay safe.