'He's a match-winner': Trevor Sinclair backs reported Tottenham target for debut England call

Eberechi Eze has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur for some time now.

Trevor Sinclair has backed reported Tottenham target, Eberechi Eze, to push for an England call next season, as he told White and Sawyer (18/03/20 at 10:30 am).

The Sun recently claimed that Tottenham are keen on signing the Championship playmaker when the transfer window re-opens.

Given that Eze is playing in the second-tier, and the depth of quality Gareth Southgate has to choose from in the middle of the park, it is near-on impossible for him to earn a call from his country if he stays put.

But Sinclair hinted that he could be moving in the summer, and given his performances this season and Tottenham's interest in him, it wouldn't be a surprise if he does.

“I have been a massive fan of this boy,” Sinclair told talkSPORT. “He's quite not got the consistency yet. I have spoken about him with his director of football [at QPR] Les Ferdinand.

“But Eze, at QPR, on his day, he's a match-winner. He has played for the [England] U21's. He has been involved in the England youth set-up. I just feel if he can get a bit more consistency with them, Man of the Match performances, then he could be somebody that could push himself into that squad.

On whether Southgate would dip into the Championship market: “Well, this is what I am saying. Is he going to be at QPR in the Championship [next season]?”

HITC View:

Eze's potential move to Tottenham has Dele Alli written all over it. Whilst Alli was playing in League One, and producing better numbers, he too was a highly-rated talent, who has since gone onto the next level.

There's no doubt that Eze could follow suit. Plus, Spurs haven't exactly been blessed with quality performances in the middle of the park this season and the QPR man's ability to carry the ball from deep is one Jose Mourinho would definitely like.