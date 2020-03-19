Quick links

'He's a match-winner': Trevor Sinclair backs reported Tottenham target for debut England call

Amir Mir
Trevor Sinclair smiles prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on January 6, 2017 in London, England.
Eberechi Eze has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur for some time now.

Eberechi Eze of QPR in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Derby County at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on February 25, 2020 in London,...

Trevor Sinclair has backed reported Tottenham target, Eberechi Eze, to push for an England call next season, as he told White and Sawyer (18/03/20 at 10:30 am).

The Sun recently claimed that Tottenham are keen on signing the Championship playmaker when the transfer window re-opens.

Given that Eze is playing in the second-tier, and the depth of quality Gareth Southgate has to choose from in the middle of the park, it is near-on impossible for him to earn a call from his country if he stays put.

 

But Sinclair hinted that he could be moving in the summer, and given his performances this season and Tottenham's interest in him, it wouldn't be a surprise if he does.

“I have been a massive fan of this boy,” Sinclair told talkSPORT. “He's quite not got the consistency yet. I have spoken about him with his director of football [at QPR] Les Ferdinand.

“But Eze, at QPR, on his day, he's a match-winner. He has played for the [England] U21's. He has been involved in the England youth set-up. I just feel if he can get a bit more consistency with them, Man of the Match performances, then he could be somebody that could push himself into that squad.

On whether Southgate would dip into the Championship market: “Well, this is what I am saying. Is he going to be at QPR in the Championship [next season]?”

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers runs with the ball during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on...

HITC View:

Eze's potential move to Tottenham has Dele Alli written all over it. Whilst Alli was playing in League One, and producing better numbers, he too was a highly-rated talent, who has since gone onto the next level.

There's no doubt that Eze could follow suit. Plus, Spurs haven't exactly been blessed with quality performances in the middle of the park this season and the QPR man's ability to carry the ball from deep is one Jose Mourinho would definitely like.

