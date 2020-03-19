Ex-Arsenal player claims Arteta could sell Emery signing already

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has failed to live up to his billing since moving to the Emirates Stadium seven months ago.

Adrian Clarke has suggested that Mikel Arteta could sell Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, unless he improves drastically, on The Chronicles of a Gooner podcast.

Pepe has endured a difficult first season at Arsenal since he arrived, with the winger not living up to his price-tag.

While there is still a hope that Pepe will be better with a full season of English football under his belt, there are concerns forming over his performances.

Pepe has scored just four goals in 24 Premier League matches since he arrived at Arsenal.

And Clarke has claimed that Arteta may look to move the attacker on, if he doesn’t start delivering.

“I’m sure he’s preaching to Pepe what we want on a daily basis. It’s up to the player whether he wants to take that on board and learn,” the former Arsenal player said.

“If he won’t produce the type of game the head coach wants from him, he might be one of the ones that they sacrifice long term. That goes for everyone actually.

“If you don’t do the job that Arteta wants you to do, I don’t think he will hold on to those players because of their names or fees.

"I think he’ll move them on and bring in people prepared to do that.”

If Pepe was to leave Arsenal any time soon it would have to be considered a major disappointment.

Arsenal showed great faith in Pepe when they broke their record fee to sign him, but the pressure is now on the Ivorian.

Arsenal are expected to make additions in the summer, and if he doesn’t kick on next term, then his place in Arteta’s starting line-up is almost certain to come under threat.