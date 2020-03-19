Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

‘Everything stopped’: Player reportedly offered to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur comments on future

Subhankar Mondal
David Luiz, Willian, Emerson Palmieri and a member of coaching staff pose with the trophy during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Willian of Chelsea.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur-linked Willian has suggested on Esporte Interativo that talks over a new contract with Chelsea have stopped.

According to The Daily Star, Willian has been offered to North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Spurs are likely to offer a two-year contract to the Brazil international winger in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season.

 

According to a recent report in UOL Esporte, Willian has turned down Chelsea’s offer of a two-year contract, as he wants at least a three-year deal.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star has said that contract talks have stopped due to the global health pandemic, which has seen football in England suspended until April 3.

Willian said on Esporte Interativo, as translated by Football.London: “No, nothing new, No news. Especially after what’s happening, everything stopped. But so far no news about anything.”

Willian of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Willian has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

The winger has also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Frank Lampard’s side so far this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Willian of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch