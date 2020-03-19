‘Everything stopped’: Player reportedly offered to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur comments on future

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Willian of Chelsea.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur-linked Willian has suggested on Esporte Interativo that talks over a new contract with Chelsea have stopped.

According to The Daily Star, Willian has been offered to North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Spurs are likely to offer a two-year contract to the Brazil international winger in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season.

According to a recent report in UOL Esporte, Willian has turned down Chelsea’s offer of a two-year contract, as he wants at least a three-year deal.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star has said that contract talks have stopped due to the global health pandemic, which has seen football in England suspended until April 3.

Willian said on Esporte Interativo, as translated by Football.London: “No, nothing new, No news. Especially after what’s happening, everything stopped. But so far no news about anything.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Willian has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

The winger has also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Frank Lampard’s side so far this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.