Everton's three most impressive wins under Marco Silva

Marco Silva's final few games as Everton boss were tough to watch but his side did produce some memorable performances.

Marco Silva is a forgotten man at Everton now. Carlo Ancelotti's brilliance has left Toffees fans in awe of him but the former boss surely deserves some credit for his management before the Italian came in.

Everton were, at times, a joy to watch under Silva, but sadly the Portuguese manager never quite got the best out of his side on a consistent basis.

However, his side did produce a few memorable wins and here are three of those that Everton fans should remember fondly.

2-0 win against Chelsea, March 2019:

The game was well and truly in the balance at half-time but Marco Silva's team talk at the break did wonders for the Toffees in the second half.

Richarlison headed Everton into the lead, just four minutes into the second period. The Toffees were incredibly organised against a very strong Chelsea squad which had the likes of Eden Hazard, Gonzalo Higuain, Ross Barkley and N'Golo Kante all starting.

Gylfi Sigurdsson took charge of a penalty in the 72nd minute but Kepa saved it, only for the Iceland international to tap it back into the goal on the rebound. Even though it was only a two-goal win, it was a fantastic performance that Silva will remember for a while.

5-1 win against Burnley, December 2018:

Yes, this was a terrible season for Burnley and they were easy to beat for most teams. However, Turf Moor is never an easy place to go but Everton went there and smashed the home side.

The Toffees were 3-0 up by the 22nd minute thanks to goals from Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne and Gylfi Sigurdsson. Ben Gibson pulled one back for the Clarets but a stunner from Digne followed by Richarlison putting the icing on the cake sealed a huge win for Silva.

4-0 win against Manchester United, April 2019:

Nobody saw this coming. The Toffees were having a good end to the season while the Red Devils were struggling but nobody expected such a big thrashing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

First-half strikes from Richarlison and Sigurdsson gave the Toffees a 2-0 advantage at the break before Digne and Theo Walcott sealed what was Silva's best ever win as Everton boss.