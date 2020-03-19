DOOM Eternal early release: Can you play digital copies early on PS4, Xbox One and PC?

There's an early release for DOOM Eternal in stores, but does this extend to digital copies on PS4, Xbox One and PC?

DOOM Eternal is being given an early release in stores due to the current pandemic. As for why, it's so GameStop and GAME are less busy with DOOM and Animal Crossing New Horizons now launching a day apart as opposed to on the very same day. However, for those who have pre-ordered and plan to buy DOOM Eternal digitally, can these PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC gamers play the game prematurely as well?

Despite what it's awful TV advert suggests, DOOM Eternal is a badass game that will have you headbanging to a rocking heavy metal choir. There's a single-player campaign which should take you roughly 20-hours to complete, but there will also be multiplayer modes for you quench your thirst for blood.

The game promises to be incredible with its frantic first-person action and over-the-top celebration of blood and gore, but can PS4, Xbox One and PC players enjoy an early release with their digital copies?

What are the DOOM Eternal pre-order bonuses?

DOOM Eternal officially launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 20th via their respective storefronts, meaning you still have some time left to grab the game's pre-order bonuses.

As for what the DOOM Eternal pre-order bonuses are regardless of which edition you buy, you'll be given the following items for committing to an early purchase (via PSN):

DOOM Revenant Skin

Cultist Base Master Level

Throwback Shotgun Weapon Skin

In addition to the Standard Edition which costs £54.99 on PS4, there's also a Digital Deluxe Edition (£79.99) which comes with the following extra goodies:

Year One Pass

Two campaign add-ons

Demonic Slayer Skin

Classic Weapon Sound Pack

Throwback soundeffects for your DOOM Eternal guns

Is there a DOOM Eternal early release for PS4, Xbox One and PC digital copies?

No, there isn't an early release for digital copies of DOOM Eternal on either PS4, Xbox One or PC.

While DOOM Eternal is available to buy today in select GAME and GameStop stores, PS4, Xbox One and PC digital copies of DOOM Eternal will only be playable on March 20th.

Yes, this no doubt sucks for those who no longer wish to buy physical cases and discs, but the good news is that you won't have to wait too long to join in on the hell-destroying carnage.