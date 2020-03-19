Sunderland player hails two 'superb' teammates who are keeping him out of the XI

League One Sunderland signed Josh Scowen from Championship outfit QPR in January but George Dobson and Max Power have left him on the bench.

Josh Scowen has struggled for game time since joining Sunderland in January although the former QPR midfielder is not bitter about the situation. Instead, speaking to the Chronicle, he has paid tribute to the impressive form of those who are keeping him out of the side.

The Black Cats appeared to have pulled off a coup in the winter window when they lured a proven Championship midfielder to the Stadium of Light.

But a 26-year-old who sealed promotion from the third-tier with Barnsley in 2017 has found life tough since dropping down to League One level once again. Scowen has started just one game in the last two months, failing to get off the bench on a further six occasions.

However that, as the man himself admits, is down to the impressive displays of George Dobson and Max Power rather than any slight on his own form.

“I look at our midfield two over the last few weeks and I have been really impressed. George and Max have both been superb since I came to the club and if they keep playing at that level, it will be really hard for me to break into the team,” the energetic Scowen admits.

“While it is frustrating sometimes to be on the outside looking in, I am hoping that it will spur me on to train harder and force myself into the starting XI. When the time comes, I need to be ready to go again.”

When the League One season resumes, Scowen’s Sunderland will be under pressure to get their promotion push back on track.

A 2-0 defeat to a Bristol Rovers side who hadn’t previously won in 15 games means the Black Cats had picked up just two points from a possible 12 prior to the ongoing suspension of English football.