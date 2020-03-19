'Simply outstanding': Pundit claims reported Tottenham target has no weaknesses

Premier League giants Spurs and Chelsea reportedly want Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale but could he replace Hugo Lloris under Jose Mourinho?

Former Premier League hero Shaka Hislop has given his backing to Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, speaking to ESPN amid claims that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing a rising top-flight star.

If you had asked the Cherries faithful nine months ago the identity of a highly-rated shot-stopper who would establish himself as the club’s undisputed number one under Eddie Howe, many would have raved about the young Irishman Mark Travers.

Instead, however, it is England U21 international Ramsdale who is making a real name for himself at the Vitality Stadium. The former Sheffield United youngster set Bournemouth back just £1 million three years ago and, after a series of superb displays between the sticks, the South Coats outfit look certain to make a quite sizeable profit.

The Mail reports that Spurs have identified the 21-year-old as a potential long-term successor for the ageing Hugo Lloris while Chelsea, who are facing doubts about the future of record signing Kepa, are interested too.

“Ramsdale has been simply outstanding. There is no other way to put it. Let’s just say somehow, they get everything sorted and Kepa moves on, Ramsdale comes in. I think he does a wonderful job for Chelsea,” said former Newcastle, Portsmouth and West Ham goalkeeper Hislop.

“As a young goalkeeper, you are looking for weaknesses in his game. I don’t think he has an awful lot.

“He is a solid shot stopper. He always looks composed within the goal and has a real presence about him, which is not something I say about many goalkeepers easily.”

While the COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc across the global game, Ramsdale could actually benefit from Euro 2020 being pushed back a further 12 months.

After all, a man who produced arguably the Premier League’s finest goalkeeping performance this season against Brighton in January might have replaced the increasingly error-prone Jordan Pickford as England’s number one by the summer of 2021.