Reported Tottenham and Everton target sees price-tag drop by £10m, club need to sell

Many a Premier League club reportedly want Marseille's Ligue 1 star including Tottenham and Everton.

Marseille have taken £10 million off Morgan Sanson’s price tag as they look to sell the reported West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle United target, according to Le10Sport.

Heading into the summer of 2020, one of France’s biggest clubs were already under pressure to raise funds in order to avoid falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

And with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis potentially wreaking havoc across the world of football, Marseille may find themselves mired in even greater uncertainty in a few months.

All the signs, then, point to one of Ligue 1’s most influential midfielders making a move away from the Stade Velodrome sooner rather than later.

Many a Premier League club has been linked. Aston Villa are keen, according to Jeunes Footeaux, while The Express has suggested that Newcastle, Everton, Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham are in the race too.

And with Marseille aware of their need to swell the coffers, the 1993 European champions are now asking for a vastly reduced £23 million fee for the one-time Montpellier talisman. This comes just a year after they rejected a £33 million bid from long-time suitors West Ham.

With the riches of the Premier League giving almost every top flight club unprecedented financial freedom, a £23 million price-tag is unlikely to put Tottenham, Aston Villa and co off an all-action midfielder with everything required to become one of the best in the game.