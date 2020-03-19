Report suggests PSG are fearful of Everton landing £30m man

Premier League trio Everton, Arsenal and Leicester City all reportedly want Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes, so no wonder Ligue 1 champions PSG are moving fast.

Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their interest in Everton and Leicester City target Gabriel Magalhaes, according to Le10Sport, with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi informing Lille of their interest in a £30 million-rated centre-half.

The reigning champions of French football are facing up to a major summer departure – and no, we’re not talking about Neymar or Kylian Mbappe.

Influential club captain and six time Ligue 1 winner Thiago Silva is due to become a free agent in a few months’ time and replacing one of the finest defenders of the 21st century is obviously easier said than done.

Gabriel, then, would have a huge challenge on his hands if he swapped Lille for the Parc des Princes. Le10 Sport reports that PSG have made the 22-year-old one of their top targets with president Al-Khelaifi ensuring that Les Dogues are fully aware of interest from the capital club.

The timing of Al-Khelaifi’s move suggests he knows that PSG are facing a real threat from a number of Premier League clubs.

It is no secret that Arsenal and Everton are desperate to reinforce their vulnerable back lines with the report suggesting that both are ‘very hot’ on Gabriel’s tail. The Mirror backs up these claims, saying Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees are in advanced talks over a potential £30 million deal.

Leicester have made an offer too.

So no wonder PSG are moving fast.