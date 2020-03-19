Report suggests £30m-rated player has decided against joining Liverpool or Arsenal

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly want Jude Bellingham, who is thriving in the Championship with Birmingham City.
Jude Bellingham is narrowing down his options as he mulls over a big-money summer move, according to the Mirror (19 March, page 55), but it seems that he won’t be ending up at Liverpool or Arsenal any time soon.
The 16-year-old looks destined to become one of the most expensive teenagers in football history very soon.
Then again, you would expect nothing less from a midfielder who has already become one of the best in his position in England’s second tier at an age where most are fretting over their A-levels.
The Mirror reports that 16-year-old Bellingham has some of the biggest clubs on the continent queuing up to take him away from Birmingham City, including Arsenal and Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool.
But fans of the Reds and the Gunners shouldn’t get their hopes up.
Bellingham, it seems, has given a potential switch to Anfield or the Emirates the cold shoulder, instead preparing to choose between Manchester United and a Borussia Dortmund side who turned fellow teen sensation Jadon Sancho into a world beater in the space of 18 months.
Manchester United have certainly turned on the charm offensive, giving Bellingham a tour around their Carrington training base, introducing him to Sir Alex Ferguson and offering him a £100,000 a week contract – quite the raise on his current pay packet of £150.
Bellingham is expected to cost £30 million when he does indeed bid farewell to St Andrews. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Arsenal will make one last push.
