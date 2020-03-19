Report shares how £7m striker feels about joining Nottingham Forest this summer

Championship promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest reportedly want Galatasaray's Club Brugge loanee Mbaye Diagne signed.

Moving to Nottingham Forest feels like a secondary option for Mbaye Diagne with the Senegal striker planning to fight for his place at Galatasaray before considering a switch to England, as reported by TurksVoetbal.

Previously one of the most prolific centre-forwards in European football, the 2019/20 campaign has been one to forget for Diagne.

The 28-year-old has scored just four goals during a miserable loan spell at Club Brugge. And, to make matters even worse, it seems that he is ‘persona non grata’ in Belgium right now.

Diagne has not been seen since November, falling out of favour after missing a crucial spot-kick in a Champions League loss to PSG. The former Kasimpasa talisman, it appears, was not the club’s designated penalty taker. Hence the fury within the ranks.

Fotospor reports that parent club Galatasaray are now hoping to sell Diagne for a fee of around £7 million this summer with Nottingham Forest potentially willing to take the late-blooming number nine off their hands.

But where does Diagne himself stand in all this?

Well, according to new reports today, he would prefer to return to Turkey and fight for a future in Istanbul. He would only sit down and consider joining the East Midland giants if Galatasaray make it clear that he is no future at the Turk Telekom Arena.

Diagne scored 43 goals in 53 games across his spells at Galatasaray and Kasimpasa and, on paper at least, he could be the kind of lethal centre-forward Forest need if they are to reduce the pressure on top scoring talisman Lewis Grabban.