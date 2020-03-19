Quick links

Report: Dougie Freedman is pushing for Crystal Palace to sign £25m man

Danny Owen
Dougie Freedman
Roy Hodgson knows Crystal Palace need a new striker but will the Premier League outfit get CSKA Moscow's Russian star Fyodor Chalov?

Fedor Chalov of CSKA Moskva with the ball during the UEFA Europa League group H match between Espanyol Barcelona and CSKA Moskva at Power8 Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Roy Hodgson may be desperate for a new centre-forward but it is sporting director Dougie Freedman who is driving Crystal Palace’s interest in CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov, according to the Daily Star.

The Eagles may be pretty much safe from relegation already but that is despite their forward options, rather than because of them.

 

With Christian Benteke once again a shadow of his former barnstorming self and Connor Wickham farmed out on loan, Palace are heading into the summer more desperate than ever to bring a new number nine to Selhurst Park.

Whether they manage to land Chalov, at the second time of asking, is anyone’s guess.

CSKA Moscow's Fyodor Chalov (L) and Krylya Sovetov Samara's Alexander Anyukov in action in the 2019

The Mirror (18 March, page 47) reports that Palace are set to spark a £25 million bid for the 21-year-old Russian international, who is also a target for West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion. The Londoners failed with a £14 million bid for Chalov last summer.

And if the Star is to be believed, Chalov is a man sporting director Freedman has admired for some time with the ex-Palace striker obviously seeing something special in a youngster who has found the net just six times all season.

Chalov did win the Russian Golden Boot in 2018/19, however.

Fyodor Chalov of CSK Moscow scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow at Bernabeu on December 12, 2018 in Madrid,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

