Report: Dougie Freedman is pushing for Crystal Palace to sign £25m man

Roy Hodgson knows Crystal Palace need a new striker but will the Premier League outfit get CSKA Moscow's Russian star Fyodor Chalov?

Roy Hodgson may be desperate for a new centre-forward but it is sporting director Dougie Freedman who is driving Crystal Palace’s interest in CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov, according to the Daily Star.

The Eagles may be pretty much safe from relegation already but that is despite their forward options, rather than because of them.

With Christian Benteke once again a shadow of his former barnstorming self and Connor Wickham farmed out on loan, Palace are heading into the summer more desperate than ever to bring a new number nine to Selhurst Park.

Whether they manage to land Chalov, at the second time of asking, is anyone’s guess.

The Mirror (18 March, page 47) reports that Palace are set to spark a £25 million bid for the 21-year-old Russian international, who is also a target for West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion. The Londoners failed with a £14 million bid for Chalov last summer.

And if the Star is to be believed, Chalov is a man sporting director Freedman has admired for some time with the ex-Palace striker obviously seeing something special in a youngster who has found the net just six times all season.

Chalov did win the Russian Golden Boot in 2018/19, however.