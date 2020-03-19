Report: COVID-19 fears cast doubt on Celtic's summer sale of £3m man

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic loaned Neil Lennon's forgotten man Eboue Kouassi to Jupiler League giants Genk during the January transfer window.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis could threaten Kouassi Eboue’s hopes of sealing a permanent move from Celtic to Genk this summer, according to Voetbal Nieuws.

Over three years since his £3 million move to Parkhead, one of the most ill-fated signings in recent Celtic history is still contracted to the Scottish Premiership champions.

It looks for all the world that Eboue has already played his final game in the iconic green and white Hoops but, as the Glasgow giants have discovered, finding someone willing to take the Ivorian off their hands has proved to be easier said than done.

The 22-year-old moved to Genk on loan with an option to buy during the January transfer window, but whether the 2019 Belgian league winners decide to keep Eboue for the long-term remains to be seen.

Voetbal Nieuws reports that the ankle-snapping defensive midfielder is now facing an uncertain future after the Jupiler League was suspended indefinitely as the global health pandemic goes on.

Fortunately, Eboue does have a confirmed fan in the shape of Genk’s director of football Dimitri de Conde.

Speaking last month, De Conde went as far as to compare the youngster with Leicester City powerhouse Wilfried Ndidi, who made a name for himself at the Luminus Arena before he headed to England.

"Kouassi is a very talented player and we always wanted to get him as a replacement for Ndidi,” he said.

Eboue has played four games for Genk so far, emerging victorious on three of those occasions.